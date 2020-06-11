2475 Greymoore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Feel instantly at home when you walk into this elegant freshly painted townhome in prime location. Lots of natural light, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and plantation shutters are just a few reasons you will enjoy living here. The wonderful floor plan has a large inviting eat in kitchen with plenty of cooking and cabinet space. Retreat to your luxury master suite on main floor. Half bath for guests. Upstairs is a real treat. You won't believe the space w 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, fantastic den area plus additional flex space. 2 cozy outdoor spaces for relaxing. This gated community is minutes from HWY 121, DNT, The Star, shopping and entertainment.