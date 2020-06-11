All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:18 AM

2475 Greymoore Drive

2475 Greymoore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2475 Greymoore Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feel instantly at home when you walk into this elegant freshly painted townhome in prime location. Lots of natural light, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and plantation shutters are just a few reasons you will enjoy living here. The wonderful floor plan has a large inviting eat in kitchen with plenty of cooking and cabinet space. Retreat to your luxury master suite on main floor. Half bath for guests. Upstairs is a real treat. You won't believe the space w 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, fantastic den area plus additional flex space. 2 cozy outdoor spaces for relaxing. This gated community is minutes from HWY 121, DNT, The Star, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Greymoore Drive have any available units?
2475 Greymoore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Greymoore Drive have?
Some of 2475 Greymoore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Greymoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Greymoore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Greymoore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Greymoore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2475 Greymoore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Greymoore Drive offers parking.
Does 2475 Greymoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 Greymoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Greymoore Drive have a pool?
No, 2475 Greymoore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2475 Greymoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2475 Greymoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Greymoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 Greymoore Drive has units with dishwashers.

