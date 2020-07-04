All apartments in Frisco
2397 Chenault Drive

2397 Chenault Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2397 Chenault Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Immaculate home located on a premium interior lot that backs up to beautiful greenbelt. Fabulous views of green space and walking trail. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, elegant granite counters, gorgeous backsplash, Viking cooktop and huge walk in pantry. Large family room with a wall of windows, opens to the kitchen. Private Master suite features luxurious master bath and walk in closets. Great study. Large game room and study nook upstairs. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Great covered patio to enjoy the backyard and the views. Great location close to Stonebriar Mall, Ford Center, FC Dallas Stadium, highways and restaurants.Refrigerator, washer and dryer STAYS with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2397 Chenault Drive have any available units?
2397 Chenault Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2397 Chenault Drive have?
Some of 2397 Chenault Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2397 Chenault Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2397 Chenault Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 Chenault Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2397 Chenault Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2397 Chenault Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2397 Chenault Drive offers parking.
Does 2397 Chenault Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2397 Chenault Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 Chenault Drive have a pool?
No, 2397 Chenault Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2397 Chenault Drive have accessible units?
No, 2397 Chenault Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 Chenault Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2397 Chenault Drive has units with dishwashers.

