2397 Chenault Drive

Immaculate home located on a premium interior lot that backs up to beautiful greenbelt. Fabulous views of green space and walking trail. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, elegant granite counters, gorgeous backsplash, Viking cooktop and huge walk in pantry. Large family room with a wall of windows, opens to the kitchen. Private Master suite features luxurious master bath and walk in closets. Great study. Large game room and study nook upstairs. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Great covered patio to enjoy the backyard and the views. Great location close to Stonebriar Mall, Ford Center, FC Dallas Stadium, highways and restaurants.Refrigerator, washer and dryer STAYS with the house.