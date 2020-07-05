2318 Kittyhawk Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Sophisticated & Luxurious Retreat In Frisco ISD! This open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, & storage. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! It offers a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, & two-toned custom designed shaker cabinets. Master suite located on main level. Divine master bath includes jetted soaking tub, split sinks & vanities, his & her walk-in-closets, & separate glass shower with detaching sprayer. Dramatic staircase leads to sprawling second level entertainment spaces. The community offers a swimming pool on site along with a playground, basketball court, greenbelt & lake with a lit up fountain.