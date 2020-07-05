2318 Kittyhawk Drive

Amenities
Sophisticated & Luxurious Retreat In Frisco ISD! This open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, & storage. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! It offers a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, & two-toned custom designed shaker cabinets. Master suite located on main level. Divine master bath includes jetted soaking tub, split sinks & vanities, his & her walk-in-closets, & separate glass shower with detaching sprayer. Dramatic staircase leads to sprawling second level entertainment spaces. The community offers a swimming pool on site along with a playground, basketball court, greenbelt & lake with a lit up fountain.