All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2318 Kittyhawk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2318 Kittyhawk Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:07 AM

2318 Kittyhawk Drive

2318 Kittyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2318 Kittyhawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sophisticated & Luxurious Retreat In Frisco ISD! This open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, & storage. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! It offers a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, & two-toned custom designed shaker cabinets. Master suite located on main level. Divine master bath includes jetted soaking tub, split sinks & vanities, his & her walk-in-closets, & separate glass shower with detaching sprayer. Dramatic staircase leads to sprawling second level entertainment spaces. The community offers a swimming pool on site along with a playground, basketball court, greenbelt & lake with a lit up fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have any available units?
2318 Kittyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have?
Some of 2318 Kittyhawk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Kittyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Kittyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Kittyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Kittyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Kittyhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District