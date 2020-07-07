All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2189 Hidalgo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2189 Hidalgo Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:02 PM

2189 Hidalgo Lane

2189 Hidalgo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2189 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to The Hills of Kingswood gated community.This home has 5 bedrooms,5 bath,3 eating spaces,3 living spaces,an office area (could be the 6th bedroom),a media room,an extended driveway and backyard patio outdoor living space,and a brand new sports pool.Take note of the upgraded chef's kitchen with 6 top stove,XL Fume hood,gorgeous granite counter tops, back splash,additional coffee bar with seating,and ss appliances including but not limited to refrigerator,washer,dryer,oven, microwave, 2 sinks, and much more! This exclusive custom property boasts extra high ceilings in the foyer and casual sitting areas, with a double wrought iron staircase and double wrought iron front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have any available units?
2189 Hidalgo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have?
Some of 2189 Hidalgo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Hidalgo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Hidalgo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Hidalgo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2189 Hidalgo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2189 Hidalgo Lane offers parking.
Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2189 Hidalgo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2189 Hidalgo Lane has a pool.
Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2189 Hidalgo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Hidalgo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 Hidalgo Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District