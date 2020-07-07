2189 Hidalgo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage media room

Welcome to The Hills of Kingswood gated community.This home has 5 bedrooms,5 bath,3 eating spaces,3 living spaces,an office area (could be the 6th bedroom),a media room,an extended driveway and backyard patio outdoor living space,and a brand new sports pool.Take note of the upgraded chef's kitchen with 6 top stove,XL Fume hood,gorgeous granite counter tops, back splash,additional coffee bar with seating,and ss appliances including but not limited to refrigerator,washer,dryer,oven, microwave, 2 sinks, and much more! This exclusive custom property boasts extra high ceilings in the foyer and casual sitting areas, with a double wrought iron staircase and double wrought iron front door.