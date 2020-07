2149 Mason Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

UPDATED CUSTOM ON A CORNER LOT! ...RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES’ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, ALL BATHS AND UTILITY RM! NEW ROOF 2017 & ONE AC UNIT REPLACED 2017! PLANTATION SHUTTERS THRUOUT! SOARING CEILINGS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ENTRY, DINING AND LIVING ROOM! PRIVATE MASTER DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES HUGE BATH WITH SPLIT LEVEL VANITY, SEP SHOWER AND JETTED TUB! GLASS BLOCK WINDOW FOR NATURAL LIGHT! ENORMOUS MASTER CLOSET! UPSTAIRS FEATURES 2 OVERSIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS AND GAMEROOM LOFT! ONE OF THE LARGER BACKYARDS FOR THIS NEIGHBORHOOD, COVERED PATIO..... HOA INCLUDES FRONT & SIDE MAINTENANCE! GATED COMMUNITY,