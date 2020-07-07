All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:24 PM

2 Pinehurst Drive

2 Pinehurst Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2 Pinehurst Ct, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
pool table
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
pool table
2 Pinehurst Drive Available 02/29/20 Executive Lease-Stonebriar Village, Frisco - This 3/3/3 Conveniently located minutes from $5B mile, STAR, TOYOTA, Shops at Legacy and much more! This private lot located within cul-de-sac offers spacious living inside and out. Nice open floorplan to relax & entertain from top to bottom. Master overlooks back yard & pool area, has large walk-in closet with built-in's. Additional room on 1st floor can be used as office, den, or extra bedroom. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open living area with pool table, large built in wine fridge and outdoor patio. House comes lightly furnished. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms & stairway. Pool, Yard & HOA Included in Rent. Pets are case by case basis.

(RLNE5366754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
2 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Pinehurst Drive have?
Some of 2 Pinehurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pinehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 2 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2 Pinehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 2 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

