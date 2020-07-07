Amenities

2 Pinehurst Drive Available 02/29/20 Executive Lease-Stonebriar Village, Frisco - This 3/3/3 Conveniently located minutes from $5B mile, STAR, TOYOTA, Shops at Legacy and much more! This private lot located within cul-de-sac offers spacious living inside and out. Nice open floorplan to relax & entertain from top to bottom. Master overlooks back yard & pool area, has large walk-in closet with built-in's. Additional room on 1st floor can be used as office, den, or extra bedroom. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open living area with pool table, large built in wine fridge and outdoor patio. House comes lightly furnished. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms & stairway. Pool, Yard & HOA Included in Rent. Pets are case by case basis.



