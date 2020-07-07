1945 Countryside Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room

Located in west Frisco. Less than 15 minutes to Toyota new Corporate Campus. Walking distance to all 3 excellent Frisco ISD schools. New laminate floor, new painting, new fence and new roof. Closets in study and media room. Granite counter-top in kitchen with island. High ceiling in family room with a lot of nature light. Great community amenities: pools, pond, club house, gym, park, walking trails & playground. FREE GYM AND CLUB HOUSE INCLUDED!!! Elementary School: Bledsoe Middle School: Pearson High School: Reedy