1945 Countryside Drive

Amenities
Located in west Frisco. Less than 15 minutes to Toyota new Corporate Campus. Walking distance to all 3 excellent Frisco ISD schools. New laminate floor, new painting, new fence and new roof. Closets in study and media room. Granite counter-top in kitchen with island. High ceiling in family room with a lot of nature light. Great community amenities: pools, pond, club house, gym, park, walking trails & playground. FREE GYM AND CLUB HOUSE INCLUDED!!! Elementary School: Bledsoe Middle School: Pearson High School: Reedy