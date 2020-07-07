All apartments in Frisco
1945 Countryside Drive

1945 Countryside Drive
Location

1945 Countryside Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
Located in west Frisco. Less than 15 minutes to Toyota new Corporate Campus. Walking distance to all 3 excellent Frisco ISD schools. New laminate floor, new painting, new fence and new roof. Closets in study and media room. Granite counter-top in kitchen with island. High ceiling in family room with a lot of nature light. Great community amenities: pools, pond, club house, gym, park, walking trails & playground. FREE GYM AND CLUB HOUSE INCLUDED!!! Elementary School: Bledsoe Middle School: Pearson High School: Reedy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1945 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1945 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1945 Countryside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Countryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1945 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 1945 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Countryside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1945 Countryside Drive has a pool.
Does 1945 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1945 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.

