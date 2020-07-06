All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 19 2019

19076 County Road West

19076 North County Road · No Longer Available
Location

19076 North County Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
The main house will have more than ample room as it accommodates up to 10 people!

Take your pick of any of the two master bedrooms located conveniently on the first floor, each with their own full baths. Or if you prefer terrace views, take advantage of the second story bedrooms with game room access.

Each bedroom will have access to their own bathroom, which (URL HIDDEN) BATHROOM LINES!

Or for those needing a little more space, enjoy the pool house/casita that is set apart from the main house. With abundant room, this big but cozy one bedroom, one bath, with a living room, kitchenette, and laundry facilities has all the amenities without needing to step outside for one minute...unless its to enjoy our gorgeous Texas sunsets.

This 5200 sqft get-away is fully equipped with:
- Laundry room
- Dining room
- Full Kitchen
- Home Office (wifi access, printer access, no fax or desktop, please bring laptops)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19076 County Road West have any available units?
19076 County Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 19076 County Road West have?
Some of 19076 County Road West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19076 County Road West currently offering any rent specials?
19076 County Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19076 County Road West pet-friendly?
No, 19076 County Road West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 19076 County Road West offer parking?
No, 19076 County Road West does not offer parking.
Does 19076 County Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19076 County Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19076 County Road West have a pool?
Yes, 19076 County Road West has a pool.
Does 19076 County Road West have accessible units?
No, 19076 County Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 19076 County Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 19076 County Road West does not have units with dishwashers.

