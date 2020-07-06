19076 County Road West

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool game room internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool internet access

The main house will have more than ample room as it accommodates up to 10 people!



Take your pick of any of the two master bedrooms located conveniently on the first floor, each with their own full baths. Or if you prefer terrace views, take advantage of the second story bedrooms with game room access.



Each bedroom will have access to their own bathroom, which (URL HIDDEN) BATHROOM LINES!



Or for those needing a little more space, enjoy the pool house/casita that is set apart from the main house. With abundant room, this big but cozy one bedroom, one bath, with a living room, kitchenette, and laundry facilities has all the amenities without needing to step outside for one minute...unless its to enjoy our gorgeous Texas sunsets.



This 5200 sqft get-away is fully equipped with:

- Laundry room

- Dining room

- Full Kitchen

- Home Office (wifi access, printer access, no fax or desktop, please bring laptops)