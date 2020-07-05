All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 18639 Queens Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
18639 Queens Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18639 Queens Road

18639 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18639 Queens Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Fully Furnished beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 full bath spacious Condo minutes from uptown within walking distance to Carolina Medical Center Hospital, Novant Presbyterian Hospital, Levine Cancer Institute, and Queens University. Secure building unit on second floor directly across from one of multiple laundry rooms. Patio door to private balcony. All new appliances, granite counter tops, neutral tone walls and floors. Two assigned parking spaces and plenty of parking for guests. Enjoy first floor lounge and pool. Includes water, sewer, electric, and cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18639 Queens Road have any available units?
18639 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 18639 Queens Road have?
Some of 18639 Queens Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18639 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
18639 Queens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18639 Queens Road pet-friendly?
No, 18639 Queens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 18639 Queens Road offer parking?
Yes, 18639 Queens Road offers parking.
Does 18639 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18639 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18639 Queens Road have a pool?
Yes, 18639 Queens Road has a pool.
Does 18639 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 18639 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18639 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18639 Queens Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District