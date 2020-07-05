1835 Polo Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautifully light, bright, clean and neutral this First Texas Home has room for the whole family! Downstairs study off entry. Upgraded wood-like laminate flooring in the formal areas and family room. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliance, gas cooktop, island and breakfast bar open to the oversized family room with the beautiful stone fireplace. Downstairs master suite with updated bathroom features quartz countertops, frameless shower, jetted tub, and walk in closet. Four large bedrooms, two full baths and a game room upstairs. Don't miss the extended patio out back. Owner will include lawn care, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Community pool is a short walk away.