Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1835 Polo Heights Drive

1835 Polo Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Polo Heights Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully light, bright, clean and neutral this First Texas Home has room for the whole family! Downstairs study off entry. Upgraded wood-like laminate flooring in the formal areas and family room. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliance, gas cooktop, island and breakfast bar open to the oversized family room with the beautiful stone fireplace. Downstairs master suite with updated bathroom features quartz countertops, frameless shower, jetted tub, and walk in closet. Four large bedrooms, two full baths and a game room upstairs. Don't miss the extended patio out back. Owner will include lawn care, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Community pool is a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have any available units?
1835 Polo Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have?
Some of 1835 Polo Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Polo Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Polo Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Polo Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Polo Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Polo Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Polo Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1835 Polo Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1835 Polo Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Polo Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Polo Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

