Frisco, TX
1726 Montura Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:14 PM

1726 Montura Lane

1726 Montura Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Montura Lane, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Trails of West Frisco. Soaring ceilings and generous windows let in abundant natural light. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, Stainless appliances, Hardwood flooring throughout main areas downstairs. 1st floor Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom on 1st floor . 3 bedrooms and 2 living areas up. Pantry just off kitchen, laundry room with sink. Manicured back yard with pool and spa . Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Montura Lane have any available units?
1726 Montura Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Montura Lane have?
Some of 1726 Montura Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Montura Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Montura Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Montura Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Montura Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Montura Lane offer parking?
No, 1726 Montura Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Montura Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Montura Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Montura Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1726 Montura Lane has a pool.
Does 1726 Montura Lane have accessible units?
No, 1726 Montura Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Montura Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Montura Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

