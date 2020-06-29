1726 Montura Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Trails of West Frisco. Soaring ceilings and generous windows let in abundant natural light. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, Stainless appliances, Hardwood flooring throughout main areas downstairs. 1st floor Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom on 1st floor . 3 bedrooms and 2 living areas up. Pantry just off kitchen, laundry room with sink. Manicured back yard with pool and spa . Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.