Frisco, TX
1693 Castle Pines Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1693 Castle Pines Drive

1693 Castle Pines Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1693 Castle Pines Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Waterford Falls subdivision that has brand new laminate wood floors throughout, split bedroom layout and lots of natural light. The front room can be used as an office or formal living area which flows gracefully into the formal dining area and open foyer. Newly renovated kitchen with white cabinets and SS appliances. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living area making it great for families and entertaining. Large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms with oversized closets and full bath complete this wonderful home. Enjoy the use of the community pool, water splash pad and park, all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have any available units?
1693 Castle Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have?
Some of 1693 Castle Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 Castle Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1693 Castle Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 Castle Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1693 Castle Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1693 Castle Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1693 Castle Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1693 Castle Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 1693 Castle Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 Castle Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1693 Castle Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.

