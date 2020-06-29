1693 Castle Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Waterford Falls subdivision that has brand new laminate wood floors throughout, split bedroom layout and lots of natural light. The front room can be used as an office or formal living area which flows gracefully into the formal dining area and open foyer. Newly renovated kitchen with white cabinets and SS appliances. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living area making it great for families and entertaining. Large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms with oversized closets and full bath complete this wonderful home. Enjoy the use of the community pool, water splash pad and park, all within walking distance.