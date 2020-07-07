1680 Natural Bridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bedroom property in the heart of Frisco! Completely remolded with the most stunning updates. Entry opens to formal living, dining and beautiful wood floors throughout. You'll fall in love with the galley kitchen and all it's features-granite counter-tops accented by cream cabinets, bronze cabinet pulls and stone back-splash. Stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Master and one bedroom on first floor. Third living space on 2nd floor. Nice sized back yard with cozy patio. Pets: small dogs preferred, large dogs case by case, no cats. 200 administrative fee