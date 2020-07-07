All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1680 Natural Bridge Dr

1680 Natural Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Natural Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom property in the heart of Frisco! Completely remolded with the most stunning updates. Entry opens to formal living, dining and beautiful wood floors throughout. You'll fall in love with the galley kitchen and all it's features-granite counter-tops accented by cream cabinets, bronze cabinet pulls and stone back-splash. Stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Master and one bedroom on first floor. Third living space on 2nd floor. Nice sized back yard with cozy patio. Pets: small dogs preferred, large dogs case by case, no cats. 200 administrative fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have any available units?
1680 Natural Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have?
Some of 1680 Natural Bridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Natural Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Natural Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Natural Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Natural Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Natural Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

