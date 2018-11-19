All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1641 Bowie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1641 Bowie Lane
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:44 AM

1641 Bowie Lane

1641 Bowie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1641 Bowie Lane, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This home has it all!Located on quiet CUL DE SAC street in the exclusive Trails of West Frisco.Gorgeous backyard retreat w 33000gal diving pool,grotto+oversized spa.Outdoor kitchen.Hardwood floors,brand new paint+carpet,updated kitchen w SS appliances incl double ovens,granite counters+slate backsplash. Tons of closet space Open floorplan. All 4 AC units recently replaced.Roof is 2 weeks old.Solar screens, 3 car garage.Master suite down.Large master bathroom w dual vanitie+his and her closets,private study looks out to the pool,Huge open gameroom w wet bar are ,media room. Butlers pantry.Double crown moulding.Exemplary schools walking distance away.Pool Service included w lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Bowie Lane have any available units?
1641 Bowie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Bowie Lane have?
Some of 1641 Bowie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Bowie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Bowie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Bowie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Bowie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1641 Bowie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Bowie Lane offers parking.
Does 1641 Bowie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Bowie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Bowie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Bowie Lane has a pool.
Does 1641 Bowie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1641 Bowie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Bowie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Bowie Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District