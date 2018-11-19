1641 Bowie Lane

Amenities

This home has it all!Located on quiet CUL DE SAC street in the exclusive Trails of West Frisco.Gorgeous backyard retreat w 33000gal diving pool,grotto+oversized spa.Outdoor kitchen.Hardwood floors,brand new paint+carpet,updated kitchen w SS appliances incl double ovens,granite counters+slate backsplash. Tons of closet space Open floorplan. All 4 AC units recently replaced.Roof is 2 weeks old.Solar screens, 3 car garage.Master suite down.Large master bathroom w dual vanitie+his and her closets,private study looks out to the pool,Huge open gameroom w wet bar are ,media room. Butlers pantry.Double crown moulding.Exemplary schools walking distance away.Pool Service included w lease