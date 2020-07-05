All apartments in Frisco
1624 Lantern Trail

1624 Lantern Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Lantern Trl, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Waterfront & Golf Course Property! 1 Story..3,719 Sq.ft! 4 Bedrooms + Study! 2nd Master Suite with Pool bath! Huge Oversized Driveway! 3 Car Garage. In-ground Pool & Spa! Huge Covered Patio overlooking the Lake & Golf Course. Economical Gas Heat,Hot Water, Gas-Logs Fireplace & Gas Cook-Top in the Kitchen* Gourmet Island Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops, Breakfast Bar & Breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to Family Room. 4th Bedroom with Jack-n-Jill Baths is Huge and works really well for a Media Room or 2nd Living Area. RENT INCLUDES POOL MAINTENANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Lantern Trail have any available units?
1624 Lantern Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Lantern Trail have?
Some of 1624 Lantern Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Lantern Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Lantern Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Lantern Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Lantern Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1624 Lantern Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Lantern Trail offers parking.
Does 1624 Lantern Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Lantern Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Lantern Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Lantern Trail has a pool.
Does 1624 Lantern Trail have accessible units?
No, 1624 Lantern Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Lantern Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Lantern Trail has units with dishwashers.

