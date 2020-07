Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location is Excellent! Neighborhood is amazing, homes do not stay on market. elementary and middle is in subdivision, Splash Parks, parks and community pool! This home is amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, extra bonus room, Super Huge yard, with a electric gate. Close to Downtown, and DNT. Easy access to 121, 35, to Lake Lewisville, The Star in Frisco, and so much more!