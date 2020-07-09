15785 Scenic Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful one story home across the community pool! 3 beds, 2 bath, open living and kitchen area with features that include granite counter tops, island GAS stove top and skylight to provide plenty of natural light. Walk on laminate and tile floors throughout with no carpet in the main areas. Master with en suite bathroom, jetted tub, dual sinks, standing shower and walk in closet. Relaxing covered back porch with mature landscaping or enjoy the park on a walk through the neighborhood. Home located near shopping centers, Stonebridge country club, restaurants and the McKinney hospital.