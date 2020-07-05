All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15075 Alstone Drive

15075 Alstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15075 Alstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Beautiful Well Cared for Home in great location! Gorgeous wood floors adorn the entry, living, dining, family room, master,and guest room. Full wood stairs with iron rails. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings in entry and family room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and center island. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoor living with stamped concrete patio, board on board privacy fence, and trees. Gated driveway, 3 car garage, epoxy garage floor, and garage storage. Master and guest beds down, and 3 beds up with media room. This home is a must see!
This house is for short term lease with the maximum lease term of 5 months before Aug 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15075 Alstone Drive have any available units?
15075 Alstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15075 Alstone Drive have?
Some of 15075 Alstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15075 Alstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15075 Alstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15075 Alstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15075 Alstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15075 Alstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15075 Alstone Drive offers parking.
Does 15075 Alstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15075 Alstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15075 Alstone Drive have a pool?
No, 15075 Alstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15075 Alstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 15075 Alstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15075 Alstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15075 Alstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

