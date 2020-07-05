15075 Alstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

Beautiful Well Cared for Home in great location! Gorgeous wood floors adorn the entry, living, dining, family room, master,and guest room. Full wood stairs with iron rails. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings in entry and family room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and center island. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoor living with stamped concrete patio, board on board privacy fence, and trees. Gated driveway, 3 car garage, epoxy garage floor, and garage storage. Master and guest beds down, and 3 beds up with media room. This home is a must see!

This house is for short term lease with the maximum lease term of 5 months before Aug 10.