14948 Snowshill Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Beautiful and Spacious 5BR and 4BA home with Frisco ISD+ This home boasts master BR and secondary bedroom downstairs along with a Formal dining room + additional space to make a study area, an open to below living room with engineered hardwood floors with dual stair case+ Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops with a large island and a breakfast nook +Master suite has a large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and vanities +upstairs with all secondary bedrooms and a large game room for entertaining. Minutes away from the Frisco employment hub and easy access to 121. This home is a must see!