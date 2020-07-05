All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:41 AM

14948 Snowshill Drive

14948 Snowshill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14948 Snowshill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful and Spacious 5BR and 4BA home with Frisco ISD+ This home boasts master BR and secondary bedroom downstairs along with a Formal dining room + additional space to make a study area, an open to below living room with engineered hardwood floors with dual stair case+ Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops with a large island and a breakfast nook +Master suite has a large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and vanities +upstairs with all secondary bedrooms and a large game room for entertaining. Minutes away from the Frisco employment hub and easy access to 121. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14948 Snowshill Drive have any available units?
14948 Snowshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14948 Snowshill Drive have?
Some of 14948 Snowshill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14948 Snowshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14948 Snowshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14948 Snowshill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14948 Snowshill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14948 Snowshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14948 Snowshill Drive offers parking.
Does 14948 Snowshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14948 Snowshill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14948 Snowshill Drive have a pool?
No, 14948 Snowshill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14948 Snowshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14948 Snowshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14948 Snowshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14948 Snowshill Drive has units with dishwashers.

