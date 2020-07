Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Wonderful North Facing home in excellent Frisco ISD. FRESHLY PAINTED! Home boasts soaring ceiling, tons of natural light and spacious rooms. Enter to stacked formals, curved staircase, huge family room with 20' ceilings. Kitchen overlooks family. Master and study with 2nd full bath are down. Study may be used as a 6th bedrooms. Upstairs holds a large gameroom, media room, and 4 large bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You'll love this neighborhood and home!