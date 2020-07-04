All apartments in Frisco
14877 Snowshill Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:44 AM

14877 Snowshill Drive

14877 Snowshill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14877 Snowshill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Well, Maintained NORTH FACING Home in a 5 START Community! The entire home is Hardwood floors entry, living, dining, family room, great room, master, guest room and entire upstairs. Wood stairs with wrought iron rails. Open floor plan with 20 Feet ceilings in entry and family room. Master and guest beds downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs and media room within wall 7.2 speakers. kitchen with granite and quartz custom counter tops with center island. Spacious master bedroom with Jacuzzi in the bathroom. Entire home has recessed LED lights. NEW sprinkler System, NEW Garage Door Opener (Belt Drive) both are with SMART HOME Upgrade capability. Brand new Board on a board privacy fence, and 2 fully grown trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14877 Snowshill Drive have any available units?
14877 Snowshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14877 Snowshill Drive have?
Some of 14877 Snowshill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14877 Snowshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14877 Snowshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14877 Snowshill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14877 Snowshill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14877 Snowshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14877 Snowshill Drive offers parking.
Does 14877 Snowshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14877 Snowshill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14877 Snowshill Drive have a pool?
No, 14877 Snowshill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14877 Snowshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14877 Snowshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14877 Snowshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14877 Snowshill Drive has units with dishwashers.

