14877 Snowshill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage media room

Well, Maintained NORTH FACING Home in a 5 START Community! The entire home is Hardwood floors entry, living, dining, family room, great room, master, guest room and entire upstairs. Wood stairs with wrought iron rails. Open floor plan with 20 Feet ceilings in entry and family room. Master and guest beds downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs and media room within wall 7.2 speakers. kitchen with granite and quartz custom counter tops with center island. Spacious master bedroom with Jacuzzi in the bathroom. Entire home has recessed LED lights. NEW sprinkler System, NEW Garage Door Opener (Belt Drive) both are with SMART HOME Upgrade capability. Brand new Board on a board privacy fence, and 2 fully grown trees.