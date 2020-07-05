14779 Blakehill Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room

Location, location! Welcome to highly sought after Turnbridge Manor! Rated as one of Frisco's 5-Star Neighborhoods. This beautiful 4 bed-2 and half bath with newer carpet is ready for you to rent! Enter into large stacked formals, souring high ceiling of the beautiful family room. Enjoy the open concept kitchen while entertaining! Master bedroom is downstairs with a large WIC. 3 beds and game room are up. Easy access to Hwy 121, DNT, malls, grocery and tons of shopping. Also close to Legacy Road and Toyota Headquarters.