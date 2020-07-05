All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 14779 Blakehill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14779 Blakehill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14779 Blakehill Drive

14779 Blakehill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14779 Blakehill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Location, location! Welcome to highly sought after Turnbridge Manor! Rated as one of Frisco's 5-Star Neighborhoods. This beautiful 4 bed-2 and half bath with newer carpet is ready for you to rent! Enter into large stacked formals, souring high ceiling of the beautiful family room. Enjoy the open concept kitchen while entertaining! Master bedroom is downstairs with a large WIC. 3 beds and game room are up. Easy access to Hwy 121, DNT, malls, grocery and tons of shopping. Also close to Legacy Road and Toyota Headquarters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14779 Blakehill Drive have any available units?
14779 Blakehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14779 Blakehill Drive have?
Some of 14779 Blakehill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14779 Blakehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14779 Blakehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14779 Blakehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14779 Blakehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14779 Blakehill Drive offer parking?
No, 14779 Blakehill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14779 Blakehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14779 Blakehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14779 Blakehill Drive have a pool?
No, 14779 Blakehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14779 Blakehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14779 Blakehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14779 Blakehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14779 Blakehill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District