Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14123 Sorano Drive

14123 Sorano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14123 Sorano Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
basketball court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Extremely well maintained! 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms @ 4513 sqft open layout with lots of natural light. Fantastic rating schools right across the street. Highly sought after Sub-division, Granite on ALL the counter tops (including bathrooms), Hardwood floor, Fireplace, Spacious Rooms and California Kitchen that will inspire your inner chef, 12 inch high wall ceiling, Walking distance to Parks & Basketball courts. Generous sized Master Suite on the main floor. Excellent curb appeal-safe, quiet street with Fenced Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14123 Sorano Drive have any available units?
14123 Sorano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14123 Sorano Drive have?
Some of 14123 Sorano Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14123 Sorano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14123 Sorano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14123 Sorano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14123 Sorano Drive offer parking?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14123 Sorano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14123 Sorano Drive have a pool?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14123 Sorano Drive have accessible units?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14123 Sorano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14123 Sorano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

