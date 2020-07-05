14123 Sorano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

Extremely well maintained! 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms @ 4513 sqft open layout with lots of natural light. Fantastic rating schools right across the street. Highly sought after Sub-division, Granite on ALL the counter tops (including bathrooms), Hardwood floor, Fireplace, Spacious Rooms and California Kitchen that will inspire your inner chef, 12 inch high wall ceiling, Walking distance to Parks & Basketball courts. Generous sized Master Suite on the main floor. Excellent curb appeal-safe, quiet street with Fenced Backyard.