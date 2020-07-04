All apartments in Frisco
13971 Matthew Lane
13971 Matthew Lane

13971 Matthew Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13971 Matthew Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Fab executive home for Lease in active Crown Ridge family community! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, game and media room. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and SS appls. Master is on 1st fl. A second master or princess suite is on 2nd fl.Swimming pool on its own backyard! Gold Standard, 5 Star Neighborhood Rating from the City of Frisco this community has swimming pool, stocked fishing pond, playground, parks and seasonal activities! Located just off of Preston Road , minutes from Eldorado Pkwy with convenient access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, and Highway 380 providing access to great shopping and dining 15 minutes away and is located in the renowned school district of Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13971 Matthew Lane have any available units?
13971 Matthew Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13971 Matthew Lane have?
Some of 13971 Matthew Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13971 Matthew Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13971 Matthew Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13971 Matthew Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13971 Matthew Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13971 Matthew Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13971 Matthew Lane offers parking.
Does 13971 Matthew Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13971 Matthew Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13971 Matthew Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13971 Matthew Lane has a pool.
Does 13971 Matthew Lane have accessible units?
No, 13971 Matthew Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13971 Matthew Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13971 Matthew Lane has units with dishwashers.

