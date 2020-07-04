13971 Matthew Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

Fab executive home for Lease in active Crown Ridge family community! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, game and media room. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and SS appls. Master is on 1st fl. A second master or princess suite is on 2nd fl.Swimming pool on its own backyard! Gold Standard, 5 Star Neighborhood Rating from the City of Frisco this community has swimming pool, stocked fishing pond, playground, parks and seasonal activities! Located just off of Preston Road , minutes from Eldorado Pkwy with convenient access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, and Highway 380 providing access to great shopping and dining 15 minutes away and is located in the renowned school district of Prosper ISD.