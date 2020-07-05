All apartments in Frisco
13870 Badger Creek Drive

13870 Badger Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13870 Badger Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Huge 5 bedroom, 4 living area home in Grayhawk with space for the whole family to spread out! Convenient to the Tollway, 423, and 380, this home feeds into wonderful Frisco schools. Large bedrooms throughout, with four bedrooms up, master down, plus study down. Inviting wood laminate flooring. Two story ceiling in family room is open to kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, & gas cooktop. Tons of natural light! Oversized game & media rooms. Lawn care is included, & the home is under professional property management. Also, tenant has access to HOA pools & parks. Since photos were taken, several rooms were painted neutral colors, & fence was replaced. Lawncare is included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have any available units?
13870 Badger Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have?
Some of 13870 Badger Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13870 Badger Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13870 Badger Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13870 Badger Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13870 Badger Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 13870 Badger Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13870 Badger Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13870 Badger Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13870 Badger Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13870 Badger Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13870 Badger Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

