13870 Badger Creek Drive

Huge 5 bedroom, 4 living area home in Grayhawk with space for the whole family to spread out! Convenient to the Tollway, 423, and 380, this home feeds into wonderful Frisco schools. Large bedrooms throughout, with four bedrooms up, master down, plus study down. Inviting wood laminate flooring. Two story ceiling in family room is open to kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, & gas cooktop. Tons of natural light! Oversized game & media rooms. Lawn care is included, & the home is under professional property management. Also, tenant has access to HOA pools & parks. Since photos were taken, several rooms were painted neutral colors, & fence was replaced. Lawncare is included in rent!