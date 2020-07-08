13840 Nash Lane

Amenities

Rare to find one story house located in the GATED COMMUNITY of the RICHWOODS. JOHN LANDON SIGNATURE SERIES 4 bed room home on large 84’x130’ lot. Open floor plan with extended nail down hand scraped hardwood floors throughout office, dining, hallway and living areas. Built in cabinets in office and family room. Huge master bedroom with his and her closet. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgrades appliances and Extended height and soft close cabinets. Custom PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout, energy efficient home with very low utility bill. Covered patio and 3 Cars garage! Come and show it, this one will not last! HOA included and pet case by case.