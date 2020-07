13379 Roadster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

EXCELLENT HOME WITH GREAT OPEN FLOORPLAN AND EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND AND PARK ALSO CLOSE BY. EXTREMELY VERSATILE FLOORPLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS OR 3 BEDROOMS AND STUDY. NICE SIZE YARD, WELL MAINTAINED YET LOW MAINTENANCE. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LIVING AND KITCHEN OPEN TO EACH OTHER. KITCHEN BOASTS CORIAN STYLE COUNTERTOPS AND TILES FLOORS. TILE ALSO IN ALL WET AREAS. MOVE-IN READY AND VACANT FOR QUICK MOVE-IN. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!