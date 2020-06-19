13371 Velasco Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous property in desirable location in Frisco. Close to Highways and parks. This home is in excellent condition, with wood plank hardwood floors, ceramic tiled kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, and refrigerator are included in the home. The open kitchen has a cooktop that vents to the outside! Kitchen overlooks a living area with decorative fireplace and large pie shaped backyard. Backyard also has an outdoor Pergola covered back patio, and stone walls and wood fencing which surrounding the yard for privacy. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are upstairs. EXCELLENT location in FISD!