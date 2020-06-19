All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:03 AM

13371 Velasco Drive

13371 Velasco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13371 Velasco Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous property in desirable location in Frisco. Close to Highways and parks. This home is in excellent condition, with wood plank hardwood floors, ceramic tiled kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, and refrigerator are included in the home. The open kitchen has a cooktop that vents to the outside! Kitchen overlooks a living area with decorative fireplace and large pie shaped backyard. Backyard also has an outdoor Pergola covered back patio, and stone walls and wood fencing which surrounding the yard for privacy. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are upstairs. EXCELLENT location in FISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13371 Velasco Drive have any available units?
13371 Velasco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13371 Velasco Drive have?
Some of 13371 Velasco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13371 Velasco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13371 Velasco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13371 Velasco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13371 Velasco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13371 Velasco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13371 Velasco Drive offers parking.
Does 13371 Velasco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13371 Velasco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13371 Velasco Drive have a pool?
No, 13371 Velasco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13371 Velasco Drive have accessible units?
No, 13371 Velasco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13371 Velasco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13371 Velasco Drive has units with dishwashers.

