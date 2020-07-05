13358 Roadster Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom home with a POOL Grayhawk subdivision! Walking distance to schools. Spacious home with everything you need to entertain your family and guests. Large living and dinning room, Front room office with french doors. Spacious family room open to breakfast nook and update kitchen with island and granite counters. Master suite on 1st floors with walk-in closet and separate shower with full body sprayers. 2nd floor living-game room and media room. All bedrooms are very spacious. Great backyard with pool so your family can enjoy this summer, pool service included or enjoy the amenities this neighborhood offers, pool, playground and more. pics are before tenant moved in. Pets area case by case.