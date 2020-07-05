All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13358 Roadster Drive

13358 Roadster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13358 Roadster Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom home with a POOL Grayhawk subdivision! Walking distance to schools. Spacious home with everything you need to entertain your family and guests. Large living and dinning room, Front room office with french doors. Spacious family room open to breakfast nook and update kitchen with island and granite counters. Master suite on 1st floors with walk-in closet and separate shower with full body sprayers. 2nd floor living-game room and media room. All bedrooms are very spacious. Great backyard with pool so your family can enjoy this summer, pool service included or enjoy the amenities this neighborhood offers, pool, playground and more. pics are before tenant moved in. Pets area case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13358 Roadster Drive have any available units?
13358 Roadster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13358 Roadster Drive have?
Some of 13358 Roadster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13358 Roadster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13358 Roadster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13358 Roadster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13358 Roadster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13358 Roadster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13358 Roadster Drive offers parking.
Does 13358 Roadster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13358 Roadster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13358 Roadster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13358 Roadster Drive has a pool.
Does 13358 Roadster Drive have accessible units?
No, 13358 Roadster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13358 Roadster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13358 Roadster Drive has units with dishwashers.

