13357 Roadster Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully maintained one story property in the highly popular Grayhawk neighborhood. Popular open concept floorplan features separate bedrooms. Kitchen features black appliances, 42 in cabinets and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features lots of natural light and a beautiful tiled fireplace. Master suite features elevated ceilings and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms with spacious closets. Fridge, washer, and dryer included!Community features parks, playgrounds and a public pool. Walking distance to highly rated schools. Just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.