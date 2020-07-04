All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:56 AM

13357 Roadster Drive

13357 Roadster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13357 Roadster Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained one story property in the highly popular Grayhawk neighborhood. Popular open concept floorplan features separate bedrooms. Kitchen features black appliances, 42 in cabinets and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features lots of natural light and a beautiful tiled fireplace. Master suite features elevated ceilings and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms with spacious closets. Fridge, washer, and dryer included!Community features parks, playgrounds and a public pool. Walking distance to highly rated schools. Just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13357 Roadster Drive have any available units?
13357 Roadster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13357 Roadster Drive have?
Some of 13357 Roadster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13357 Roadster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13357 Roadster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13357 Roadster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13357 Roadster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13357 Roadster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13357 Roadster Drive offers parking.
Does 13357 Roadster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13357 Roadster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13357 Roadster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13357 Roadster Drive has a pool.
Does 13357 Roadster Drive have accessible units?
No, 13357 Roadster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13357 Roadster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13357 Roadster Drive has units with dishwashers.

