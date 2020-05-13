All apartments in Frisco
13291 Roadster Drive

13291 Roadster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13291 Roadster Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Grayhawk Home with great drive up appeal and wonderful upgrades. Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 car garage, and gas log fireplace. All new custom paint throughout. New flooring throughout. Fresh and clean neutral colors bring tons of charm and appeal. Lovely open living floor plan with custom accent lighting. Spacious and roomy for everyone. Large Master bedroom with bath that features custom tile, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Big backyard patio with great lawn and 8' board on board wooden fence. Frisco Schools; convenient location to shopping, schools and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13291 Roadster Drive have any available units?
13291 Roadster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13291 Roadster Drive have?
Some of 13291 Roadster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13291 Roadster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13291 Roadster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13291 Roadster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13291 Roadster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13291 Roadster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13291 Roadster Drive offers parking.
Does 13291 Roadster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13291 Roadster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13291 Roadster Drive have a pool?
No, 13291 Roadster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13291 Roadster Drive have accessible units?
No, 13291 Roadster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13291 Roadster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13291 Roadster Drive has units with dishwashers.

