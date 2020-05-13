13291 Roadster Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Grayhawk Home with great drive up appeal and wonderful upgrades. Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 car garage, and gas log fireplace. All new custom paint throughout. New flooring throughout. Fresh and clean neutral colors bring tons of charm and appeal. Lovely open living floor plan with custom accent lighting. Spacious and roomy for everyone. Large Master bedroom with bath that features custom tile, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Big backyard patio with great lawn and 8' board on board wooden fence. Frisco Schools; convenient location to shopping, schools and major roads.