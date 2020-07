Amenities

Immaculate in highly coveted Grayhawk neighborhood! This beautiful and meticulously maintained home is located in Frisco ISD. It has 5 bedrooms, a study, formal living, formal dining, game room, media room, 2 data centers, and an amazing backyard oasis complete with a pool and waterfall! This house is move-in ready! Home includes many updates which include new flooring in Study and master beds and New paint. Home has a new Roof as well.