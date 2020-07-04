13227 Strike Gold Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful North facing KHOV 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Lexington country gated community. Open floor plan. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. second bedroom with full bath, study and mud room down stairs. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room. Community amenities feature a resort pool, grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and dog park. Conveniently close to Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.