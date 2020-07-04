All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

13227 Strike Gold Boulevard

13227 Strike Gold Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13227 Strike Gold Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful North facing KHOV 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Lexington country gated community. Open floor plan. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. second bedroom with full bath, study and mud room down stairs. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room. Community amenities feature a resort pool, grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and dog park. Conveniently close to Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have any available units?
13227 Strike Gold Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have?
Some of 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Strike Gold Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13227 Strike Gold Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

