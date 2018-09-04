All apartments in Frisco
13005 Hermitage Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13005 Hermitage Lane

13005 Hermitage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13005 Hermitage Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Expansive home in Frisco with time-honored elements is nestled on a double lot that backs up to the golf course & boasts circular drive. You'll encounter a spacious master suite with gas fireplace in master bedroom. Fresh paint throughout Backyard boasts in-ground pool with diving board, 13 ft at deepest & separate hot tub. Main living room features rare & antique ceiling fan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. One of a kind & ready for you to come home. Study & Full bathroom w exterior access off kitchen area. Application can be completed an paid online through out website. Adults 18+ each required to complete individual application. If home shows Active, it is available. Applications processed M-F 8am-5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 Hermitage Lane have any available units?
13005 Hermitage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13005 Hermitage Lane have?
Some of 13005 Hermitage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 Hermitage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13005 Hermitage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 Hermitage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13005 Hermitage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13005 Hermitage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13005 Hermitage Lane offers parking.
Does 13005 Hermitage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 Hermitage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 Hermitage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13005 Hermitage Lane has a pool.
Does 13005 Hermitage Lane have accessible units?
No, 13005 Hermitage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 Hermitage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13005 Hermitage Lane has units with dishwashers.

