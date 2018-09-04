13005 Hermitage Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Expansive home in Frisco with time-honored elements is nestled on a double lot that backs up to the golf course & boasts circular drive. You'll encounter a spacious master suite with gas fireplace in master bedroom. Fresh paint throughout Backyard boasts in-ground pool with diving board, 13 ft at deepest & separate hot tub. Main living room features rare & antique ceiling fan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. One of a kind & ready for you to come home. Study & Full bathroom w exterior access off kitchen area. Application can be completed an paid online through out website. Adults 18+ each required to complete individual application. If home shows Active, it is available. Applications processed M-F 8am-5pm.