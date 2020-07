Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious one-story home has all that you need to make it yours for the next year (or longer)! Even the secondary bedrooms are large. The bathrooms have been updated for ultimate comfort. And the master bedroom is definitely king-sized. The open kitchen includes a refrigerator. Take a look out the back door, and you'll realize this home is the ultimate for entertaining, as the extended pergola-covered patio includes an outdoor kitchen.