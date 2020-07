Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

The elegant interior of the Chateau floor plan fulfills a sense of openness prevails and quality can be found at every turn. It has spiral staircase, two-story family room overlooking from the upstairs walkway. Special features of mater bedroom suite and guest room suite are downstairs. With 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, den, study, media room, game room, covered patio and huge backyard, this beautiful home has plenty of room for family and guests.