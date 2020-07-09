12911 Balez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

This pretty house located in Frisco in Preston Subdivision. Beautiful out looking with brick and stone.3 bdrm 2 bath home Upgraded Hand-scraped Bamboo flooring in the living room. Energy-efficient radiant barrier in attic, solar screens on the west side of house and ceiling fans all enhance your energy efficiency. Outside air conditioning unit replaced and storm doors added on the front and the back door in October 2016, some sprinkler lines replaced in October 2015. The alarm system and sprinkler system included in this sweet home. Tenant lease ends by Apr30.