Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

12911 Balez Drive

12911 Balez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12911 Balez Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
This pretty house located in Frisco in Preston Subdivision. Beautiful out looking with brick and stone.3 bdrm 2 bath home Upgraded Hand-scraped Bamboo flooring in the living room. Energy-efficient radiant barrier in attic, solar screens on the west side of house and ceiling fans all enhance your energy efficiency. Outside air conditioning unit replaced and storm doors added on the front and the back door in October 2016, some sprinkler lines replaced in October 2015. The alarm system and sprinkler system included in this sweet home. Tenant lease ends by Apr30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 Balez Drive have any available units?
12911 Balez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 Balez Drive have?
Some of 12911 Balez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 Balez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Balez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Balez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12911 Balez Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 12911 Balez Drive offer parking?
No, 12911 Balez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12911 Balez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 Balez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Balez Drive have a pool?
No, 12911 Balez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12911 Balez Drive have accessible units?
No, 12911 Balez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Balez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 Balez Drive has units with dishwashers.

