Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Frisco ISD!!! Great home for family, starts with the master down with 2 bedrooms upstairs with loft area, the open floor plan with stunning high ceilings. Kitchen with appliances. Beautifully maintained home that will not last long in this prestigious Panther Creek area of Frisco!