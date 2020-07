Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling 1 story home in Frisco will be renovated 1st week of July and ready for move in mid month. New carpet, vinyl plank flooring, painted white kitchen and bathroom cabinets, framed mirrors, updated lighting, fresh paint just to name some items. Refrigerator will be included as well. Apply online