Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great neighborhood!...Move in ready! Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, open floor plan home. New AC installed in 2018 so you know it will be nice and cool in there on them hot, hot, summer days. Nice sized fenced in back yard. Located on quiet street. Backs to green space. Lease amount will go to $1,675 mo. with 2 year lease. Come take a look! Pets are case by case basis.