12605 Wolf Snare

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Meticulously maintained home backing up to green belt. Wooden floors throughout most of first floor. Living room with high ceilings and amazing view of green belt. Large kitchen with granite counters. Media Room with furniture and equipment included part of the lease. Easy access to major highways and shopping.