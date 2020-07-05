Meticulously maintained home backing up to green belt. Wooden floors throughout most of first floor. Living room with high ceilings and amazing view of green belt. Large kitchen with granite counters. Media Room with furniture and equipment included part of the lease. Easy access to major highways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12605 Wolf Snare have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 12605 Wolf Snare have?
Some of 12605 Wolf Snare's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12605 Wolf Snare currently offering any rent specials?
12605 Wolf Snare is not currently offering any rent specials.