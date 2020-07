Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Greatly maintained property conveniently located between Eldorado Pkwy and Preston Rd. House sits opposite of Polly Tadlock Elementary School and beautiful park around the home, making it a fantastic location for a family. This home boasts five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, the master bedroom privately located on the first floor. Kitchen comes with an over sized island and granite counter tops. Electronic gated driveway. Upstairs media room and game room with three other bedrooms.