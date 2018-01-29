1243 Arbuckle Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Arbuckle Dr - Property Id: 175566



Lovely Highland home offered in Eldorado Fairways at the Trails! Upon entry you are greeted with formal dining & study flanking the entry way with gorgeous wood floors throughout most of the downstairs area. Make your way into the spacious kitchen with stainless appliances & breakfast area with lots of windows, allowing tons of natural light! Family room features cozy brick fireplace & windows with plantation shutters. Master bedroom is extended & offers additional space for seating area with generous sized spa like master bath & walk in closets. 2 additional bedrooms downstairs sharing hall bath. Head upstairs to the large bedroom area with full size bath! Great bedroom space or even game or media room!

Eldorado Fairways at the Trails Community Features: Pool, Playground, Clubroom, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights, Walking ...

There are also a lot of options for golfing in the vicinity!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175566p

Property Id 175566



(RLNE5312087)