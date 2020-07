Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming single story 3.2.2 in Plantation Resort golf community and FISD. If you are looking for a property that is move-in ready and in a wonderful area, look no more. Paint and carpet updated in 2019 with new tile in all wet areas. Kitchen features breakfast bar, island, smooth cook-top and plant ledges. Large living area with fireplace. Schedule your showings soon because this property will not last. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, NO cats.