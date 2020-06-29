All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

12367 Ridgetop Circle

12367 Ridgetop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12367 Ridgetop Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful and Well maintained home with 3 bedroom in Frisco ISD, walking distance to schools. Open floor plan to living room, open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. New wood floor was install downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Large Master bedroom with 2 other bedrooms. The home is with 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. New Carpet was install entire upstairs. The house is Close to Highway 121 and Shopping centers, Stonebriar Shopping Mall and close to Allen Outlet Mall. Plenty of backyard to have playing,dining and parties. Available for immediate MOVE IN!!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have any available units?
12367 Ridgetop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have?
Some of 12367 Ridgetop Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12367 Ridgetop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12367 Ridgetop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12367 Ridgetop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12367 Ridgetop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle offer parking?
No, 12367 Ridgetop Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12367 Ridgetop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have a pool?
No, 12367 Ridgetop Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have accessible units?
No, 12367 Ridgetop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12367 Ridgetop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12367 Ridgetop Circle has units with dishwashers.

