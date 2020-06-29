12367 Ridgetop Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful and Well maintained home with 3 bedroom in Frisco ISD, walking distance to schools. Open floor plan to living room, open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. New wood floor was install downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Large Master bedroom with 2 other bedrooms. The home is with 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. New Carpet was install entire upstairs. The house is Close to Highway 121 and Shopping centers, Stonebriar Shopping Mall and close to Allen Outlet Mall. Plenty of backyard to have playing,dining and parties. Available for immediate MOVE IN!!!.