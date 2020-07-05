12361 Angelo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very cute 1 story home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an extra study in the back next to the master bedroom. Huge kitchen with an extra large island. A greenbelt behind the house.And a Texas sized back patio with a cable connection in the back with a ceiling fan to watch your favorite games!