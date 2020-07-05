All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12361 Angelo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12361 Angelo Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:07 AM

12361 Angelo Drive

12361 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12361 Angelo Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute 1 story home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an extra study in the back next to the master bedroom. Huge kitchen with an extra large island. A greenbelt behind the house.And a Texas sized back patio with a cable connection in the back with a ceiling fan to watch your favorite games!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 Angelo Drive have any available units?
12361 Angelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12361 Angelo Drive have?
Some of 12361 Angelo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12361 Angelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12361 Angelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 Angelo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12361 Angelo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12361 Angelo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12361 Angelo Drive offers parking.
Does 12361 Angelo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12361 Angelo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 Angelo Drive have a pool?
No, 12361 Angelo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12361 Angelo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12361 Angelo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 Angelo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12361 Angelo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District