12361 Angelo Drive

Very cute 1 story home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an extra study in the back next to the master bedroom. Huge kitchen with an extra large island. A greenbelt behind the house.And a Texas sized back patio with a cable connection in the back with a ceiling fan to watch your favorite games!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
