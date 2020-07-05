All apartments in Frisco
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:36 AM

12324 Latigo Drive

12324 Latigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12324 Latigo Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Come fall in love with this beautiful home in pristine neighborhood of City of Frisco in a great central location, with Great Frisco ISD! Enjoy the backyard with beautiful landscaping and lots of room for kids to play. Updates are done with bamboo flooring, paint, new roof, upgraded lighting, and a board on board fence. Walk six houses down the street and enjoy the huge neighborhood park and play soccer, Jog also take your kids to the playgrounds, have a party at the covered pavilion, or just enjoy the open spaces. Includes a community pool as well! The great floor plan, Vaulted ceilings open floor plan Large living rm fireplace. Freshly painted modern neutral grey and beautiful accent colors on few walls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 Latigo Drive have any available units?
12324 Latigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12324 Latigo Drive have?
Some of 12324 Latigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 Latigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12324 Latigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 Latigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12324 Latigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12324 Latigo Drive offer parking?
No, 12324 Latigo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12324 Latigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12324 Latigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 Latigo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12324 Latigo Drive has a pool.
Does 12324 Latigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12324 Latigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 Latigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12324 Latigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

