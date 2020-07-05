12324 Latigo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Come fall in love with this beautiful home in pristine neighborhood of City of Frisco in a great central location, with Great Frisco ISD! Enjoy the backyard with beautiful landscaping and lots of room for kids to play. Updates are done with bamboo flooring, paint, new roof, upgraded lighting, and a board on board fence. Walk six houses down the street and enjoy the huge neighborhood park and play soccer, Jog also take your kids to the playgrounds, have a party at the covered pavilion, or just enjoy the open spaces. Includes a community pool as well! The great floor plan, Vaulted ceilings open floor plan Large living rm fireplace. Freshly painted modern neutral grey and beautiful accent colors on few walls.