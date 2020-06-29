12317 Chattanooga Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1-story home in the heart of Frisco. This move-in ready home has 3 bedrooms, two full baths, and an office. Large kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of room. Spacious family room with a brick fireplace. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Beautiful master bathroom with tub and separate shower and big closet. Second and Third bedrooms are good size and the office is split from all the bedrooms. Neighborhood has swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Easy access to major roads, highways, shopping, dining, entertainment, and the heart of Frisco. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2+ year lease minimum.