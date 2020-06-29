All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

12317 Chattanooga Drive

12317 Chattanooga Drive · No Longer Available




Location

12317 Chattanooga Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1-story home in the heart of Frisco. This move-in ready home has 3 bedrooms, two full baths, and an office. Large kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of room. Spacious family room with a brick fireplace. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Beautiful master bathroom with tub and separate shower and big closet. Second and Third bedrooms are good size and the office is split from all the bedrooms. Neighborhood has swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Easy access to major roads, highways, shopping, dining, entertainment, and the heart of Frisco. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2+ year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have any available units?
12317 Chattanooga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have?
Some of 12317 Chattanooga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 Chattanooga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12317 Chattanooga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 Chattanooga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12317 Chattanooga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12317 Chattanooga Drive offers parking.
Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12317 Chattanooga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12317 Chattanooga Drive has a pool.
Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have accessible units?
No, 12317 Chattanooga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 Chattanooga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12317 Chattanooga Drive has units with dishwashers.

