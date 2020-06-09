All apartments in Frisco
12211 Riviera Road
12211 Riviera Road

12211 Riviera Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12211 Riviera Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME in FRISCO ISD!!! Home was completly remodeled in 2013. Solor panels, tankless water heater, AC, roof, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances, and insulation has all been updated in the last 5 years. Complete open floor plan with a large island. Gorgeous stone work around the fireplace and kitchen island. Low maintenance flooring throughout the entire house with tile and laminate flooring. Great landscaped backyard and covered patio.

To be considered, you must have good credit, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. Pets allowed per owners approval. Pet deposit is $350 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 Riviera Road have any available units?
12211 Riviera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 Riviera Road have?
Some of 12211 Riviera Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 Riviera Road currently offering any rent specials?
12211 Riviera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 Riviera Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 Riviera Road is pet friendly.
Does 12211 Riviera Road offer parking?
No, 12211 Riviera Road does not offer parking.
Does 12211 Riviera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 Riviera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 Riviera Road have a pool?
No, 12211 Riviera Road does not have a pool.
Does 12211 Riviera Road have accessible units?
No, 12211 Riviera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 Riviera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12211 Riviera Road has units with dishwashers.

