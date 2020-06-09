12211 Riviera Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME in FRISCO ISD!!! Home was completly remodeled in 2013. Solor panels, tankless water heater, AC, roof, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances, and insulation has all been updated in the last 5 years. Complete open floor plan with a large island. Gorgeous stone work around the fireplace and kitchen island. Low maintenance flooring throughout the entire house with tile and laminate flooring. Great landscaped backyard and covered patio.



To be considered, you must have good credit, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. Pets allowed per owners approval. Pet deposit is $350 per pet.