12138 Red Hawk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing North Frisco Home in Grayhawk community 3 bed, 2 bath Plus Study! Easily commute via DNT, 423 to many entertainment & shopping centers Frisco Square, Preston, Stonebriar, Toyota Stadium & more!

Walk into spacious entry with formal dining and perfectly situated front office with french doors. Down the hall is the open family, kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has great gas stove, large pantry and island! Spacious Living area has gas fireplace with french doors leading out to the cozy patio & beautiful backyard. Master suite has 2 large walk in closets, jetted tub & glass shower perfect for your morning routine! Lovely hardwood floors! Enjoy many community parks, pool & trails! Excellent Frisco ISD!