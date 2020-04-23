All apartments in Frisco
12138 Red Hawk Drive
12138 Red Hawk Drive

12138 Red Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12138 Red Hawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing North Frisco Home in Grayhawk community 3 bed, 2 bath Plus Study! Easily commute via DNT, 423 to many entertainment & shopping centers Frisco Square, Preston, Stonebriar, Toyota Stadium & more!
Walk into spacious entry with formal dining and perfectly situated front office with french doors. Down the hall is the open family, kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has great gas stove, large pantry and island! Spacious Living area has gas fireplace with french doors leading out to the cozy patio & beautiful backyard. Master suite has 2 large walk in closets, jetted tub & glass shower perfect for your morning routine! Lovely hardwood floors! Enjoy many community parks, pool & trails! Excellent Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have any available units?
12138 Red Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have?
Some of 12138 Red Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12138 Red Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12138 Red Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12138 Red Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12138 Red Hawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12138 Red Hawk Drive offers parking.
Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12138 Red Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12138 Red Hawk Drive has a pool.
Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 12138 Red Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12138 Red Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12138 Red Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

